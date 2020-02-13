Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,625 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TCG BDC by 39.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 9,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. TCG BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

