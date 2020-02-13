Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.67. 94,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.