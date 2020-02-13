Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.72. 8,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

