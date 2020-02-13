Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 73,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of AME traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.51. 366,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.