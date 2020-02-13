Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,517 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 417,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,164,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

