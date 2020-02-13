Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.31. Novavax shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 4,401,598 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

