Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Short Interest Down 67.5% in January

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NVUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 177,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,907. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

NVUS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

