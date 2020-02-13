Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 1321211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

NUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,477,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

