Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 134,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

