Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider David Ritchie Ferguson Acquires 84 Shares

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 84 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($197.79).

Shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock remained flat at $GBX 176.50 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.42. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 million and a P/E ratio of 22.34.

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.