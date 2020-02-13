NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $301.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $301.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.26.

NVIDIA stock opened at $272.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.17. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $511,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

