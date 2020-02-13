Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 548 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 68,507 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 147,612 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 62,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

