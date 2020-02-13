Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.63. 96,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,535. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $7,822,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

