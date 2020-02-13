Oakbrook Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after buying an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.39. The company had a trading volume of 919,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

