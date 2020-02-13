Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $113.31 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

