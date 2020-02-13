Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,895. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.45 and its 200-day moving average is $246.68. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.98 and a fifty-two week high of $311.03.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

