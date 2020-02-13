Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.08. 704,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,577. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.