Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 139,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,874. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.17.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

