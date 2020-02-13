Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.37. 19,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $188.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

