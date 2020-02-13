Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.26

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 90734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

