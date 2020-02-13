Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.26

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 90734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit