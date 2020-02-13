OAX (OAX) Market Cap Hits $5.52 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. OAX has a market cap of $5.52 million and $879,527.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OAX has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

