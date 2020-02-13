Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $138.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $137.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 43,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $5,190,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $54,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,922 shares of company stock valued at $34,338,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

