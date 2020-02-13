Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Old Point Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

