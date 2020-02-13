Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 96000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources. in Canada and Yukon. It focuses on the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

