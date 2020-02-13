OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

OMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

