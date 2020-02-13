Oppenheimer Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.42.

NVDA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,257,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $272.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $511,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

