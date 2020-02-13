Orchid Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Orchid has a total market cap of $20.19 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.44 or 0.06143403 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00057804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00120784 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.