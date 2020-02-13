Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $351.80. The stock had a trading volume of 133,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.89. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $355.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $5,952,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $328,213.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,312 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.