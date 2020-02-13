Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 527 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,482 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,771. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

