Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 71,760 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,760 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $79.25. 212,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

