Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,853 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 144,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

