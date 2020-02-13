ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770. ORIX has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

