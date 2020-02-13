Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Down 16%

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV)’s share price fell 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 121,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 121,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.75 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

