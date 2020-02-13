Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 15,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,376. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $897,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

