Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 936,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 316,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,169. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $277.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 3.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.