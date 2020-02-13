Otis Gold (CVE:OOO) Trading Up 14.3%

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO)’s stock price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 131,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 58,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Otis Gold (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

