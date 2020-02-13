PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $11,276.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007977 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 268.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, P2PB2B, YoBit, Graviex, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.