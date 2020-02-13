Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) & Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRX) Critical Contrast

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 2.35 $1.36 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

