Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,913.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.05. The company has a market cap of $1,075.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

