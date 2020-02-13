Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 558.50, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

