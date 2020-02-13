Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 558.50, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.
