Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.05

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 122000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds 100% interests in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,456 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

