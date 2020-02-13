ParcelPal Technology (CNSX:PKG) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

ParcelPal Technology Inc (CNSX:PKG) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 113,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,447% from the average daily volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

About ParcelPal Technology (CNSX:PKG)

ParcelPal Technology Inc provides on-demand local delivery services in Canada. The company offers ParcelPal, an on-demand local delivery service application for restaurants, retail, and liquor stores to enable consumers to order food, clothing, and alcohol through a merchant's Website. ParcelPal Technology Inc has a strategic partnership with MADD Canada to stop impaired driving.

