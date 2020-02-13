Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 566.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $43,320.00.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

