Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.