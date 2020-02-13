Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

