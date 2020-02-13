Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,061 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000.

MTUM stock opened at $135.02 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99.

