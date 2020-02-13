Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,144. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

