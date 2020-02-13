Parkgene Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $90,950.00 and $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

