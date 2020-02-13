Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.21. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 17,120 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates two Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Strafford, Missouri. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc in June 2008.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.