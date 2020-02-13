Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,622,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,747 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

